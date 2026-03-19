Eagles make QB trade, add veteran Andy Dalton to back Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a notable move at quarterback, acquiring veteran Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, according to a report from Adam Schefter. The deal signals a clear intention to reinforce the QB room behind Jalen Hurts as the team looks to stay competitive in a loaded NFC.

Dalton’s arrival provides experience and stability, something the Eagles clearly value as they prepare for the 2026 season. While Hurts remains the unquestioned starter, adding a seasoned veteran gives Philadelphia insurance and leadership in a position group that often defines a team’s ceiling.

This move also reflects a broader sense of urgency within the organization. After falling short of expectations last season, the Eagles are making calculated decisions to ensure they remain Super Bowl contenders rather than taking a step back in 2025 with an early playoff exit.

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Eagles QB room takes shape with veteran addition

The Eagles’ quarterback room is now set with Jalen Hurts as the starter, backed up by Tanner McKee and newly acquired veteran Andy Dalton. The group blends stability, youth, and experience.

Dalton’s arrival serves as an immediate response to the departure of Sam Howell, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys. By adding a proven veteran, the Eagles ensure they maintain depth and leadership behind Hurts heading into a crucial 2026 season.

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Why Andy Dalton makes sense for Philadelphia

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Andy Dalton brings years of starting experience and a reputation as a reliable presence in the locker room having played for many teams like the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Panthers. For a team led by Hurts, who continues to evolve as a franchise quarterback, having a veteran like Dalton can be invaluable in both preparation and in-game situations.

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The Eagles are not bringing Dalton in to challenge for the starting job, but rather to elevate the overall standard of the quarterback room. His ability to step in if needed, combined with his knowledge of the game, makes him an ideal backup for a team with playoff aspirations. He could also be a mentor for McKee.

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A bounce-back year is the priority

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2026 season with something to prove. Despite winning the NFC East, their playoff run ended earlier than expected with a Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. For a team that recently celebrated a Super Bowl title, that outcome fell well below expectations.

The front office’s recent moves, including the addition of Dalton, highlight a commitment to avoiding a similar disappointment. The Eagles are clearly focused on putting themselves in the best possible position to make a deeper postseason run.

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Uncertainty around A.J. Brown adds intrigue

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Eagles is the uncertain future of A.J. Brown. The star wide receiver has not appeared fully satisfied with the team, and questions about his long-term status continue to circulate.

If the situation escalates, it could have a significant impact on the offense. Brown has been a key weapon for Hurts, and any disruption could challenge the team’s ability to maintain its offensive identity.

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The NFC East will be a battle

The path forward won’t be easy, especially within the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys boast a high-powered offense led by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, making them a constant threat.

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Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are set to welcome back Jayden Daniels, adding another dynamic element to the division. The New York Giants are also aiming for a major turnaround under John Harbaugh, further intensifying the competition.