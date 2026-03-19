Sidney Crosby’s return leaves Penguins with no room for rookie Avery Hayes

Sidney Crosby is back like he never left. Shortly after Crosby made his return from an 11-game absence in the 2025-26 NHL season, the Pittsburgh Penguins were forced to demote rookie Avery Hayes.

“Forward Avery Hayes has been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL),” as confirmed by the Penguins on X. Hayes had been called-up after Crosby sustained a lower-body injury in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Hayes filled in for Crosby on the top line for some games, but his production didn’t live up to the expectations.

Hayes scored twice in his NHL debut (Feb. 5, 2026) and led many to believe he could be a key contributor in Pittsburgh. However, the undrafted winger has gone scoreless in his next 10 games since. He was a healthy scratch against the Colorado Avalanche and has now been sent back to the minors to continue his development.

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Can Hayes play with Crosby, Penguins?

With Crosby back healthy, there isn’t a glaring hole the Penguins need to fill. Being sent down to the AHL isn’t necessarily a bad thing for Hayes. It’s become clear that he is struggling to keep up at the NHL level. Perhaps another stint in the minors is just what he needs.

Avery Hayes of the Penguins

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Needless to say, this won’t be the last Penguins fans have seen of the 23-year-old. He remains in strong consideration by Dan Muse and his staff. Should an opening emerge in Pittsburgh, Hayes is among the top candidates to be called up.

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see also Sidney Crosby highlights Evgeni Malkin’s impact as Canadian star returns with Penguins

Perhaps, Hayes needs to play with Crosby. After all, Hayes registers two points in his career when Crosby is in the lineup, as well. On the other hand, Hayes is scoreless in a lineup without Crosby’s presence. Coincidence or not, it may be a sign for the Penguins.

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Crosby’s first multi-point game in a while

Obviously, the fact he was sidelined for the past 11 games in the NHL season (and two more in the Winter Olympics) does little to help his numbers. Still, Crosby snapped a drought during Pittsburgh’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

As Crosby scored a goal and added an assist, he recorded his first multi-point game since January 19. Crosby had played eight games in between. During that stretch, he registered four points (one goal and three assists) and was held scoreless in four other outings.

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Now, Crosby is back and on a mission—that was made clear after Crosby punched Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov. With the Penguins competing for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the captain knows he must make an impact right out of the medical room. So far, so good—but the work has only just begun.

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