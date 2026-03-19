Leafs report confirms key Auston Matthews injury update on surgery after hit by Radko Gudas

Auston Matthews is facing a significant recovery process after suffering a serious knee injury following a collision with Radko Gudas, raising concerns about his availability and long-term health.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star is expected to undergo further evaluation as the team and medical staff determine the best course of action. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, surgery is likely part of the plan moving forward. “We’ll see when it happens, but it sounds like surgery will be part of Auston Matthews’ recovery. There is still plenty of confidence he will start next season on time.”

Despite the severity of the injury, there is still belief that Matthews will be ready for the start of next season, which would be a major boost for the Maple Leafs in their quest to fight for the Stanley Cup.

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Is Auston Matthews coming back with Leafs this season?

No. Auston Matthews is not coming back this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team confirmed that, after his knee injury, medical recommendations indicate that he will not return to play in the final stretch of the calendar.

Will the Leafs trade Auston Matthews?

A new injury to Auston Matthews has sparked rumors of a potential trade in the summer. In a rebuilding process, the Maple Leafs would need draft capital, and Matthews could be key to that. Additionally, after failing to win the Stanley Cup, Auston could be open to a fresh start. However, there’s nothing official on the matter.

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