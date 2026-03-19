What happens if Tigres UANL win, tie or lose vs FC Cincinnati today in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 leg 2?

Today’s second leg of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 is a make‑or‑break moment for Tigres UANL after a stunning 3‑0 loss to FC Cincinnati in the first leg on U.S. soil.

That deficit means Tigres must mount an improbable comeback at home if they hope to turn this tie around and keep their continental campaign alive. A win, draw or loss carries high drama and could define the rest of this tournament.

No matter the outcome, tonight’s game is about more than just a result, it’s about momentum, confidence and the fight to control the narrative in one of Concacaf’s most exciting knockout ties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Tigres UANL beat FC Cincinnati today?

If Tigres UANL beat FC Cincinnati today, they could overturn the tie and advance to the quarterfinals of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where they would face the winner of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders matchup.

Players of Tigres pose for a team photo prior to a Torneo Clausura 2026 Liga MX game (Source: Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Because this Round of 16 tie is decided on aggregate goals over both legs, Tigres must outscore Cincinnati across the two games to move on. The outcome tonight would set the stage for their next challenge.

Advertisement

A victory would not only keep their continental hopes alive but also boost confidence at home in the Estadio Universitario. Two-leg ties demand consistency, strategy and mental toughness could rewrite their narrative.

Advertisement

What happens if Tigres UANL and FC Cincinnati tie?

If Tigres UANL ties today, FC Cincinnati will advance to the quarterfinals. In this two‑leg knockout series, a draw in the second leg would leave Cincinnati with a superior aggregate score from the first leg.

Because Tigres did not score in the first meeting, even a tied result tonight would not be enough for them to overtake Cincinnati on aggregate. In Concacaf knockout rounds, ties are resolved first by total goals over both matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the total goals are equal after both legs, the away goals rule or additional tiebreakers (like extra time and penalties) can be used, but in this scenario, Cincinnati’s advantage is so significant that a draw still sends them through.

What happens if Tigres UANL lose to FC Cincinnati today?

If Tigres UANL lose to FC Cincinnati today, Chris Albright’s team will advance, and Tigres will be eliminated. A loss in the second leg would widen their lead on aggregate and make it impossible for Guido Pizzaro’s side to catch up.

Advertisement

Even if Tigres score, dropping this game still leaves them behind in total goals across the two matches, ending their campaign early. For Cincinnati, a win would cap off a commanding series and set up a showdown.