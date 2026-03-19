Is Adrian Kempe playing tonight, Mar. 19, for Kings vs Flyers at Crypto.com Arena?

Adrian Kempe is officially listed as day-to-day and could play tonight for the Los Angeles Kings against the Philadelphia Flyers at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, , with puck drop set for 10:30 PM ET in the United States.

The Swedish winger missed the team’s previous game with a lower-body injury, but there is growing optimism inside the organization that he could return, with reports indicating he is “probable” or at least has a real chance to suit up.

His status remains one of the key storylines, especially after he was a late scratch earlier in the week despite taking warmups. The Kings have labeled him day-to-day, and head coach D.J. Smith has expressed hope that the forward can go.

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What happened to Adrian Kempe?

Adrian Kempe suffered a lower-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day for the Los Angeles Kings. The forward was a late scratch in a recent game against the New York Rangers despite taking part in warmups, with reports indicating the issue may have occurred just before puck drop.

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The injury forced him to miss his first game of the 2025–26 season, and while the team has not disclosed full details, early indications suggest it is not considered serious. The Kings are monitoring him closely.

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How important has Adrian Kempe been this season?

Adrian Kempe has been one of the Los Angeles Kings’ top offensive leaders this season, leading the team in scoring production. He has recorded 26 goals and 58 points in 66 games, underlining his role as a primary scoring option in the lineup.

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Beyond the numbers, he has been a driving force in the Kings’ attack, consistently producing in key moments and anchoring top-line combinations. He also ranks among the team leaders in goals, assists and total points.