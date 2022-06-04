Guatemala take on Belize at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Guatemala and Belize meet in the Group Stage of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. Two teams looking for their first win. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+.

Guatemala are sharing Group D with the Dominican Republic, French Guiana and Belize. They lost their first game against French Guiana on the road 0-2. The home team scored both goals in the first half and Guatemala couldn't do anything to win.

Belize lost to the Dominican Republic 0-2 in what was the third loss for them in 2022, the other two coming against Cuba and Nicaragua in friendly games. After this game against Guatemala they play at home against French Guiana.

Guatemala vs Belize: Date

Guatemala and Belize play for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday, June 5 at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala. The home team has a better record than the visitors, but both teams have offensive problems that don't help them win games.

Guatemala vs Belize: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Guatemala vs Belize at the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, Guatemala and Belize at the Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Ciudad de Guatemala on Sunday, June 5, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX

