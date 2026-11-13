Saint-Martin vs El Salvador: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Concacaf Nations League game on November 13, 2026

Saint-Martin and El Salvador meet at the SKNFA Technical Center in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League Play-In series, with a place in the 2027 Gold Cup Prelims at stake. Find out how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Saint-Martin vs El Salvador Tournament Concacaf Nations League Date Friday, November 13, 2026 Time 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Saint-Martin vs El Salvador in the USA

In the United States, the game is scheduled to be available on Fox Sports 2 (FS2), with streaming options including Fubo, FOX One and ViX.

Can I watch Saint-Martin vs El Salvador for free?

Fubo offers a 5-day free trial to eligible new subscribers, making it a way to watch Saint-Martin vs El Salvador without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Saint-Martin and El Salvador will meet in a two-legged Play-In series during the November international break, with a place in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims on the line. The November 13 encounter is the first leg, while the return match is scheduled for November 17 at Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez in San Salvador.

Marcelo Diaz #12 of El Salvador (Source: Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

The stakes are significant for both national teams. According to Concacaf‘s qualification format, the four winners of the League A and C Play-In matchups will advance to the Gold Cup Prelims in March 2027. Those teams will then compete for the remaining places in the 2027 Gold Cup, which will feature 16 national teams.

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El Salvador, coached by Hernan Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gomez, will be looking to take advantage of its experience and secure a positive result away from home. The Selecta reached this stage after its League A campaign, while Saint Martin earned its opportunity through its performance in League C.

Both teams arrive with different recent results. Saint Martin recorded an impressive 6-0 victory over the Bahamas during the Nations League group stage, demonstrating its attacking potential. El Salvador, meanwhile, defeated Martinique 3-1 but also suffered a 6-0 loss against Guatemala and a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica.

What time is the Saint-Martin vs El Salvador match?

The Saint-Martin vs El Salvador match kicks off on Friday, November 13, at 6:00 PM ET. The game will take place at the SKNFA Technical Center in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

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