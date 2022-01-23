Guinea will face Gambia this Monday, January 24 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In the third of the round of 16 games, Guinea will face Gambia this Monday, January 24 at 11 AM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Guinea passed the group stage not without worries. Although in the last game, with 4 points (0-0 draw against Senegal and 1-0 victory against Malawi) they had already secured at least third place, they lost 2-1 against Zimbabwe, which made them have to wait for the result of Malawi-Senegal to see if they were second or if they were third and in that case they should wait for the results of the other third parties. They ultimately finished second, allowing them to avoid some of the group leaders in this round of 16.

The Gambia, on the other hand, had a more solid path to the round of 16. They obtained 7 points out of 9 as a result of their victories Mauritania and Tunisia, both by 1-0; and a draw against Mali 1-1. The better goal difference that the Malians achieved, made the Gambians get the second place in Group F.

Guinea vs Gambia: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Guinea vs Gambia: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Guinea vs Gambia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that these two rivals will play will be the 20th between both in history. Till now, Guniea vastly dominate the statistics, having won 8 times, while Burkina Faso have won 3. In addition, there were 9 draws. It should also be mentioned that all Gambia's victories against Guinea have always been in friendlies. Therefore, here the Gambians will seek their first victory against the Guineans in an official competition.

How to watch or live stream Guinea vs Gambia in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Guinea and Gambia, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Guinea vs Gambia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Guinea are the favorite with +110 odds, while Gambia have +330. A tie would finish in a +190 payout.

DraftKings Guinea +110 Tie +190 Gambia +330

