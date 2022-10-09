Since Lionel Messi's rise to fame, only a handful of players have been able to match or exceed his achievements. Erling Haaland though did manage to break one of the Argentine's records playing for Pep Guardiola.

Lionel Messi is widely considered to have reached the pinnacle of his career as a striker when playing under Pep Guardiola at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012. Together, the pair won three La Liga championships and two Champions League trophies.

The two remain very appreciative of one another, with Guardiola being called 'special' by the 35-year-old forward and the Manchester City manager claiming Leo is the greatest player in history. A youthful Messi, whose season-high goal total was just 17 before Guardiola's arrival, scored at an explosive pace when Pep returned to the Catalan giants, this time as a manager.

The Argentine's influence helped transform Guardiola's Barca from a great team of their age into one of the finest teams of all time. This initiated a period of great domestic dominance for the Camp Nou outfit.

The record Erling Haaland broke that was previously owned by Lionel Messi

Since Lionel Messi came into prominence, a few players have been able to equal or surpass his accomplishments. However, Erling Haaland scored a goal in Manchester City's 4-0 Premier League triumph over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, surpassing the Argentine's goalscoring record under Guardiola.

With each game he plays for City, the Norwegian sensation further cements his place in soccer chronicles as one of the best goalscorers at the moment. His current stats of 20 goals in 13 appearances for the Sky Blues in all competitions are a real representation of his actual quality.

With his side already leading 3-0, Haaland extended his scoring rampage with a sweeping left-footed drive in the 65th minute to put them up four goals at home. He now has the longest scoring streak of any player managed by Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, overtaking Lionel Messi's record set during his time with the club.

Between October and November 2010, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in nine straight matches for Barca, racking up a total of 15 goals during a good stretch for the Spaniard's squad at Camp Nou. Haaland, on the other hand, has now netted in 10 games in a row for Guardiola's Man City.