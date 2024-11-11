Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud live for free in the USA: ATP World Tour Finals 2024

Carlos Alcaraz faces Casper Ruud in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024. Here's everything you need to know to catch all the action, including when, where, and how to watch the live coverage.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud in a group stage match at the 2024 ATP World Tour Finals. Here you can find out everything you need to know to catch all the action in the United States, including the schedule, venue, and how to watch the match live via traditional TV or live streaming.

The 2024 ATP World Tour Finals are set to deliver a thrilling conclusion to a memorable season, even with the notable absence of Novak Djokovic. This year’s tournament features the top eight players in the world, including standout Carlos Alcaraz, who captured titles at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, solidifying himself as a top favorite.

Alcaraz’s impressive performances in major tournaments this season make him the player to watch. Yet, Casper Ruud is also poised for a strong showing; though he enters as an underdog, his consistency throughout the season could make him a formidable opponent against the number 3 in world ranking.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud match be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will face Casper Ruud in a group stage match of the ATP World Tour Finals 2024 this Monday, October 11th. The action will start at 8:00 AM (ET).

Casper Ruud of Norway – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud in the USA

Don’t miss the electrifying ATP World Tour Finals 2024 clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). An alternative option is Tennis Channel.