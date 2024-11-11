NFL News: Jared Goff makes something clear after throwing five interceptions against Texans

The Detroit Lions managed a win against the Houston Texans, but Jared Goff had to address his mindset after throwing multiple interceptions in a single game.

Jared Goff threw five interceptions in the Detroit Lions’ latest win of the 2024 NFL season against the Houston Texans. Despite securing another road victory, this time the game could have ended differently for the Lions, but the quarterback clarified a few things about the situation.

In his post-game remarks, Jared Goff insisted he never lost his confidence despite the high number of interceptions, stating, “I never lost confidence because I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do on most of those plays.”

Earlier, he mentioned that he didn’t feel like he was playing poorly: “I honestly don’t feel I wasn’t playing that bad. I had some unfortunate things there early, but I’ve been through a whole lot worse than that. I’ve been to the bottom mentally; some unlucky plays aren’t going to throw me off my game.”

Goff also admitted that the Lions’ defense was crucial in securing the 26-23 win: “Our defense really bailed us out, they really did all day.” He confessed that he encouraged his offensive teammates to stick with him until they could turn things around.

Goff Praises Jake Bates

After Jake Bates secured the victory for the Lions with a 58-yard field goal, Goff praised the kicker, saying, “He’s kicking it as well as anyone in the league right now. We see him in practice make these long ones all the time, so we’re pretty aware of what his range is. Both those kicks looked good from much further out than where they were kicked.”

Goff’s Five Interceptions vs. Texans

Goff described the game as a “roller coaster,” a mental battle in which he threw five interceptions. The first came early in the 1st quarter on a misthrown pass intended for Gibbs. The second interception occurred in the 2nd quarter when a pass intended for LaPorta was picked off by To’oTo’o.

At the end of the second quarter, Goff attempted a Hail Mary, which was intercepted by Lassiter as the final play of that half. In the third quarter, Lassiter struck again, intercepting a deep pass, and the final interception of the game came courtesy of Bullock in that same quarter.