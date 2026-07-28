Haiti U20 vs Cuba U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 28, 2026

Haiti U20 will take on Cuba U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. After their impressive debut victory, Cuba aims for qualification against Haiti, who are looking to recover from their initial defeat. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Haiti U20 vs Cuba U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Haiti U20 vs Cuba U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Sports 2 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

Advertisement

Can I watch Haiti U20 vs Cuba U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Cuba U20 turned heads in its tournament opener with a dominant 3-0 victory over El Salvador U20, delivering a performance few expected after many predicted a tightly contested matchup.

Advertisement

Another three points would secure a place in the next round, but the challenge will be much tougher against Haiti U20.

After falling 3-0 to tournament favorite USA U20 in its first match, Haiti enters this contest needing a positive result to keep its qualification hopes alive, making this a pivotal showdown for both sides.

Haiti flag – Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Haiti U20 vs Cuba U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 28, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM