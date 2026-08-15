Kevin Stefanski makes clear there is much to improve regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s performance

Atlanta Falcons saw Tua Tagovailoa make his debut at quarterback—where he admitted falling short of expectations—in a decisive 27-7 defeat to Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason, leaving head coach Kevin Stefanski with clear areas to polish.

Tagovailoa made his first appearance in a Falcons uniform after joining the organization this offseason. However, Atlanta’s offense struggled to generate much production during his brief time on the field. “There’s plenty to clean up,” Stefanski said, according to The Associated Press. “I thought it was great being in our building, for a lot of us being in here for the first time.”

Tagovailoa played only nine snaps, completing three of five passes for 22 yards. Atlanta Falcons failed to score during either of his two possessions, with both drives ending in punts. Stefanski acknowledged that the offense “didn’t move the ball well” but stopped short of drawing any major conclusions about Tagovailoa based on such limited action. “It’s hard to give a grade on that sample size,” Stefanski said.

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What Stefanski needs to fix with Tua

Stefanski and Atlanta Falcons face a tough task this offseason as they must make the most of their time to improve in areas where they failed, build chemistry, and optimize Tagovailoa’s performance.

Tua Tagovailoa of Atlanta Falcons.

The preseason represents an important adjustment period for Tagovailoa after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Atlanta signed the veteran quarterback following his release from Miami this offseason, giving him an opportunity for a fresh start with Stefanski and Atlanta Falcons.

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Stefanski knows all too well about having a circus in the quarterback room, and having another in Atlanta is simply not ideal. That is why, after his 2026 preseason debut, Tagovailoa cannot be the starting quarterback for the 2026 season. Unless Penix is simply not healthy, there is no way Stefanski starts his new job on the right foot by playing Tagovailoa. Some of the same problems that forced Miami to release him are starting to affect him in Atlanta.

Falcons waiting on Penix

This should be his chance at redemption, but instead he is squandering it at the first opportunity. There are still two more preseason games left for Tagovailoa to prove he should remain in the QB1 race. The more he struggles, the more Atlanta Falcons have reason to turn to Penix. It also proves why the Falcons’ quarterback room was always in shambles with Penix and Tagovailoa to choose from.