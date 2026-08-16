NY Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. looks to capitalize on preseason opportunities as John Harbaugh praises his effort

Odell Beckham Jr. is vying for a spot on the New York Giants’ 53-man roster, while John Harbaugh praised his performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nothing is set in stone between now and the start of the NFL season, so Odell Beckham Jr. will still have to earn his spot on the team. However, the wide receiver has made a positive impression on John Harbaugh in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings and has made it clear that he will take advantage of every opportunity that comes his way.

“I felt good. I feel good being out there,” OBJ said to the press after the game. “I feel when you see the tape or at practice, I’m getting open. But at the end of the day, a receiver, I always talk about this, it’s the most selfless position on the field.

“You wait around all game for everybody to do their job just for five opportunities maybe. So when they do come their way, you’ve got to make the most of them. Today it was light. We’ll see what happens.”

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The Giants’ wide receiver corps is one of the deepest and most competitive in the NFC. It remains to be seen whether Beckham Jr. can earn one of the coveted roster spots and be with the G-Men in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the New York Giants gestures to fans.

Harbaugh praises OBJ’s effort

John Harbaugh will soon face the difficult task of deciding which players will be available for the Giants’ season opener. While he has praised Odell Beckham Jr.’s effort and attitude throughout the offseason, nothing is guaranteed for OBJ at the end of the day.

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“I love him Odell. What he’s doing, what he’s fighting for, you know, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out. It’s going to turn out the way it turns out, you know, based on what happens. But to see his fight, his determination, his humility,” the head coach said during his press conference.

Head Coach John Harbaugh of the New York Giants.

OBJ’s numbers vs Vikings

In the New York Giants‘ 13–10 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr. made his long-awaited return to MetLife Stadium, finishing with two receptions on three targets for six yards. Playing with the second unit into the fourth quarter, OBJ drew loud applause from the crowd and showed strong route running, though missed opportunities and overthrown passes from backup quarterbacks limited his final stat line.

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What’s next for the Giants?

Following their preseason opener against Minnesota, the G-Men have two remaining exhibition games before kicking off the 2026 regular season. They will first hit the road to visit the Miami Dolphins on August 22, followed by their annual crosstown matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 28.

These final tune-ups will be crucial for finalizing roster spots and establishing momentum ahead of their Week 1 divisional clash at home against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13.