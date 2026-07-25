Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 25, 2026

Cuba U20 will take on El Salvador U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. A key duel between two contenders for second place in Group A. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 Tournament 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on FOX Soccer Plus for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the United States U-20 widely viewed as the favorite to top Group A, this matchup between Cuba U-20 and El Salvador U-20 could prove decisive in the race for the remaining qualifying spots.

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Along with Haiti, both teams are expected to battle for second and third place, making this an early must-win contest.

A victory would provide a major boost in the standings, while a loss would make the road to advancement much tougher.

Flag of Cuba – Gene Wang/Getty Images

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What time is the Cuba U20 vs El Salvador U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM