NY Rangers reportedly grow convinced to trade Braden Schneider for much-needed help

The New York Rangers may have made up their minds when it comes to Braden Schneider. According to reports, a trade may not happen soon, but it remains the safest option in the long run.

It’s the never-ending story for the New York Rangers. Still, an ending may be well overdue. Going into the 2026-27 NHL season Braden Schneider is set to enter yet another contract year with the Blueshirts. However, this may not be like the previous one, and New York might already know what to do.

Schneider is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) in the NHL, meaning the Rangers run little risk of losing their young defenseman and would get a draft pick in return in the worst-case scenario. Still, the Blueshirts will likely hope to get a bit more in return for the 24-year-old blueliner.

At the very least, New York wants to set its own terms rather than conforming to the offer-sheet compensation set by the league. The signs point in the same direction, and that’s toward a trade. Whether it happens sooner or later remains to be seen.

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“Braden Schneider is heading toward his last RFA summer, which should serve as a deadline of sorts,” Vincent Mercogliano reported on The Athletic. “An eventual trade for forward help remains a logical outcome, especially considering the new wave of defensemen who have recently been added to the pipeline.”

Braden Schneider #4 of the New York Rangers.

NY Rangers grow confident on defense

New York didn’t waste time during the NHL offseason. The blueline was an obvious area of need for Mike Sullivan and company, and Chris Drury and the front office made sure to fill every hole. Whether those solutions stick and meet expectations, only time will tell.

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For the time being, however, it’s one less item on the Blueshirts’ to-do list. Thus, Schneider is no longer a vital part of the defensive corps, but he remains the team’s biggest (realistic) trading chip and the ace up their sleeve in a potential acquisition of a top-six forward, preferably a young buck.

The Rangers reportedly already know they must use their 2027 first-round pick on a center, one who could eventually replace Mika Zibanejad or J.T. Miller in the top six, but they could also explore the trade route for such a talent. Schneider may not be enough to acquire a top young prospect from another team’s pipeline, but no one really knows when it comes to trades in the NHL. To each their own.

Schneider’s contract and stats

After filing for arbitration, Schneider put the pressure on the Rangers and got himself a one-year, $5.5 million contract through the 2026-27 campaign. Considering Schneider has registered 87 points (20 goals and 67 assists) in 368 games with the Broadway Blueshirts, his $5.5 million cap hit may be more than what New York was initially willing to pay.

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Still, with the salary cap rising and arbitration knocking on the door, the Rangers acknowledge it’s not terrible either. However, the team’s concerns are far from dissipated. The Rangers are still keeping a wary eye on their former first-round pick, and all the reports coming out of the Big Apple suggest the young defenseman will be traded.

Before or during the season, ahead of the deadline, as an RFA or as part of a sign-and-trade, there is no such thing as a wrong answer at this point.