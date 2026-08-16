Club America vs Atletico San Luis: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Liga MX Apertura on August 16, 2026

Club America host Atletico San Luis at Estadio Banorte for matchday 4 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026 as both sides fight for key points. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Club America vs Atletico San Luis Tournament Liga MX Apertura Date Sunday, 16 August, 2026 Time 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the USA

The Liga MX matchup between Club America and Atletico San Luis can be watched on TV on TUDN USA. Fans looking for streaming options can catch the action live on TUDN.com, the TUDN App, and ViX.

Can I watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis for free?

You can stream Club America vs Atletico San Luis on ViX, which offers free streaming for select live events with ads and a Free Trial for Premium, though full access may require a premium subscription or a TV provider login via TUDN.com and the TUDN App.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liga MX returns to action in the Liga Mx Apertura 2026 tournament with an important clash between Club America and Atletico San Luis, who face off for key points at Estadio Banorte on Matchday 4.

Henry Martin of America

Las Aguilas have enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, recording positive results in both the Liga MX Apertura 2026 and the Leagues Cup, advancing to the quarterfinals of the binational tournament and looking to stay near the top of the standings in Mexican soccer.

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America returns to Liga MX action eager to raise their level once again, remembering that in their last Apertura 2026 fixture they thrashed Santos Laguna 3-0, now hosting an Atletico San Luis side that is not experiencing its best moment.

On the other hand, Atletico San Luis have been unable to win in the domestic league, a poor run of form that was also reflected in the Leagues Cup, where San Luis lost to Inter Miami and Nashville SC. In their final match against MLS opposition, they drew with Orlando City but fell in a penalty shootout. In Liga MX, Atletico San Luis have managed just two points, coming off a 0-0 draw against Tijuana in their most recent Apertura 2026 fixture as they seek a major upset this Sunday at Estadio Banorte to turn their season around.

What time is the Club America vs Atletico San Luis match?

The match will be played on Sunday, August 16, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

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