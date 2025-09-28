Why is Franco Mastantuono not playing for Argentina vs Cuba at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup today, Sept. 28?

Argentina and Cuba will face each other in their 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The Albiceleste, known for producing world-class talent throughout its history, enters as the favorite. However, Diego Placente’s team faces a major challenge as it will be without Franco Mastantuono for this critical match, leaving a significant gap in its starting lineup.

Franco Mastantuono, one of Argentina‘s brightest talents, will miss the tournament as Real Madrid have not granted him permission to participate. Although the tournament is a FIFA-sanctioned event, teams are not obligated to release players since it isn’t classified as a major competition. With Real Madrid facing depth issues and injuries, the 18-year-old star remains an indispensable part of Xabi Alonso’s squad, making his absence a non-negotiable decision.

Unlike Lamine Yamal, Franco Mastantuono has carved out a significant role with the U-20 national team, making an early impact by debuting at just 16 years, 9 months, and 24 days old. Over 12 appearances, he has found the net twice, showcasing his potential. As a mainstay in the senior team, the 18-year-old phenom was a critical choice for Diego Placente in this tournament, and his absence has notably weakened the team’s playmaking strength.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the significant absence of the Real Madrid star, Argentina face additional critical losses ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Along with Franco, key players Aaron Anselmino and Valentín Carboni will also be missing. However, Claudio Echeverry’s absence is most pivotal, as he was the second-highest scorer in the CONMEBOL U-20 tournament. This puts head coach Diego Placente with the challenge of maintaining the team’s competitiveness.

Franco Mastantuono of Argentina controls the ball during a game.

Advertisement

What does Argentina ’s official squad look like for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Despite some notable absences from their roster for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Argentina boast a squad enriched with high-caliber talent under Diego Platence. Offensively, Ian Subinabre and Gianluca Prestianni stand out as difference-makers with their dynamic skills and flair. Alvaro Montoro is set to orchestrate the team’s playmaking, bringing creativity and vision to the field. Here is the complete roster for the national team.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Cuba U20 vs Argentina U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Santino Barbi (Talleres), Álvaro Busso (Vélez) y Alain Gómez (Valencia).

Defenders: Dylan Gorosito (Boca), Santiago Fernández (Talleres), Tobías Ramírez (Argentinos Juniors), Valente Pierani (Estudiantes), Juan Manuel Villalba (Gimnasia), Teo Rodríguez Pagano (San Lorenzo), Julio Soler (Bournemouth).

Midfielders: Tomás Pérez (Porto), Milton Delgado (Boca), Tobías Andrada (Vélez), Álvaro Montoro (Botafogo) , Valentino Acuña (Newell’s).

, Valentino Acuña (Newell’s). Forwards: Santino Andino (Godoy Cruz), Alejo Sarco (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Ian Subiabre (River), Mateo Silvetti (Inter Miami), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica) y Maher Carrizo (Vélez).