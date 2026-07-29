United States U20 vs Cuba U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 31, 2026

United States U20 square off with Cuba U20 at the Estadio Universitario BUAP in the Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. The American team wants to secure first place against a Cuban team that is aiming for an upset. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match United States U20 vs Cuba U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Friday, July 31, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch United States U20 vs Cuba U20 in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch all the action through multiple viewing options. The match will air live on Fox Sports 1 for fans watching on traditional television.

For those planning to stream, the contest will also be available live on Fubo, ViX and FOX One, making it easy to follow the action from virtually any supported device.

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Can I watch United States U20 vs Cuba U20 for free?

USA viewers can watch this marquee showdown live on Fubo with a free five-day trial available for new subscribers.

Available nationwide, the streaming platforms provide complete coverage of the match, bringing every key moment from the opening kick to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The United States U20 have already punched their ticket to the CONCACAF U20 Championship quarterfinals after a convincing 3-0 win over El Salvador, but there’s still plenty at stake as they look to lock up first place in the group.

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Standing in their way is a Cuba U20 side fighting to keep its tournament hopes alive after falling 3-2 to Haiti following an opening 3-0 victory over El Salvador. Even a draw could be enough for Cuba to advance, but earning a result against one of the tournament favorites will be a major challenge.

Th flag of Cuba – Naomi Baker/Getty Images

What time is the United States U20 vs Cuba U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 31, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM