Manchester United vs AC Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match on August 15, 2026

Manchester United face AC Milan at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław for an international friendly that serves as the final preseason test before the 2026-27 season. Find out how to watch the match live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Manchester United vs AC Milan Tournament International Friendly Match Date Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Manchester United vs AC Milan in the USA

Manchester United vs. AC Milan will be available in the United States through beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. For streaming, fans can also use beIN SPORTS CONNECT and Fubo.

Can I watch Manchester United vs AC Milan for free?

Yes, Fubo offers a free way to watch Manchester United vs. AC Milan through its 5-day free trial. The match page currently displays the game with the option to “Start free trial” and explicitly advertises the match as available for $0 today.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Manchester United and AC Milan meet in Wrocław on Saturday, August 15, for the final preseason test before the 2026-27 season. United are completing a six-match preseason schedule, and Michael Carrick will use the fixture as one last opportunity to evaluate his squad before the Premier League opener against newly promoted Hull City on August 22.

Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Tyler Fletcher, Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw of Manchester United (Source: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Red Devils have already faced European opposition this summer, including Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, making Milan another important test before competitive action begins. The matchup also has an intriguing storyline on the Milan side: Ruben Amorim will face his former club for the first time as AC Milan manager.

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Amorim left Manchester United after a difficult spell and was subsequently appointed by Milan, so the meeting at Tarczynski Arena gives the Portuguese coach an immediate reunion with the club he previously managed.

Milan’s preseason has been less convincing, with the Rossoneri still searching for their first win after draws against Celtic and Inter Milan followed by a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

For United, there is also genuine momentum to build on. Carrick’s side finished third in the Premier League last season and secured a return to the Champions League, with Bruno Fernandes enjoying a standout campaign and new arrivals such as Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko adding attacking options.

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What time is the Manchester United vs AC Milan match?

The Manchester United vs. AC Milan match kicks off on Saturday, August 15, at 11:45 AM ET. The game is scheduled for 4:45 PM local time in Wrocław, Poland. For viewers across the United States, here are the local start times: