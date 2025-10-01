Where to watch Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Italy U20 will face off against Cuba U20 in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Italy U20 and Cuba U20 square off in a crucial group-stage clash after opening the tournament on very different notes. Italy, considered heavy favorites against Australia, got the job done with a narrow 1-0 win that put them in strong position to advance.

However, they’ll need another result to officially book their spot in the next round. Cuba, on the other hand, showed flashes of quality despite falling 3-1 to Argentina, and with their tournament hopes hanging in the balance, they’ll be pushing hard to keep their chances alive.

When will the Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 match be played?

Italy U20 will take on Cuba U20 on Wednesday, October 1, for the Matchday 2 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

A fan waves a Cuban flag – Will Newton/Getty Images

Italy U20 vs Cuba U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Italy U20 vs Cuba U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Italy U20 and Cuba U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.