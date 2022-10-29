Harry Maguire is one of the top-paid defenders in the Premier League. In this article, you will find out more details about the spectacular salary with Manchester United for a player looking for vindication in the next World Cup at Qatar.

Harry Maguire's salary at Manchester United: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year

Harry Maguire was supposed to be the next top-defender in a long and great history from England with names such as Bobby Moore, John Terry, Jack Charlton or Rio Ferdinand. That's why his deal from Leicester City to Manchester United was simply a blockbuster.

Harry Maguire has played for clubs such as Sheffield United, Hull City, Wigan, Leicester City and then, finally, Manchester United. He arrived to Old Trafford as a huge leader in a rebuilding process, which, at least until now, hasn't been succesful. Furthermore, Maguire might be crucial for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

Nevertheless, Harry Maguire is still under that huge new contract with Manchester United and here you can find more details about those spectacular numbers. Remember, believe it or not, Maguire's transfer was something which broke the market for a defender.

Harry Maguire's contract with Manchester United: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month and year?

In 2019, Manchester United paid a world record fee for a defender when they signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City. The defender reached a six-year agreement with an option for a seventh.

The total amount of the contract is close to $69 million. The annual salary for the English player is $9.8 million. The defender makes $821k per month, $205k per week, $29k per day and almost $1.2k per hour.