It's still something strange to see, but Barcelona are playing in the UEFA Europa League and not in the Champions League, as they used to all these years. Have the Cules won this trophy before? Find out here.

The 2021-22 season has been tougher than expected for Barcelona. Even though their weak start to the campaign looked like a sign of what would come next, seeing the Cules drop to the UEFA Europa League was certainly shocking.

Following an awful start to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Barca tried to steer the ship on time by sacking Ronald Koeman and hiring a younger club idol, Xavi Hernandez. But the Spaniard was unable to prevent their fate.

For the first time in more than a decade, Barca failed to advance to the Champions League knockout stage and were relegated to the continent's second competition. It is unusual to see Barcelona here, although it's not the first time. But how far have they gone in the Europa League?

Have Barcelona ever won the Europa League trophy?

The 2021-22 saw Barca play for the first time in the Europa League with its current name but they have previously played in this competition 10 times when it was called UEFA Cup.

However, Barcelona have never won the UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup title. The closest they've gotten to lift the trophy was in the 2000-01 season, when they lost to eventual champions Liverpool in the semifinals (0-1 on aggregate).