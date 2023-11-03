An era has ended for Los Angeles Galaxy. The Californian team won’t have Chicharito Hernandez for the 2024 MLS campaign, as the Mexican striker recently announced his departure from the team with an emotional social media post.

For many Mexican fans, Javier Hernandez Balcazar, better known as Chicharito, is regarded as one of the best players in their country’s history. The striker’s journey to stardom began with Chivas and included stints with some of the world’s top clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

In 2020, Hernandez decided to end his journey through Europe and move to the United States to play for LA Galaxy. However, his tenure with the Californian squad has now ended and his future is uncertain.

Chicharito Hernandez announces his departure from LA Galaxy on social media

Chicharito’s professional journey began on a remarkable note. The striker made his debut in 2006 with Chivas, impressing all with his remarkable talent, skills, and deep understanding of the game, which quickly paved the way for new opportunities.

Four years later, Manchester United came calling for the talented Chivas striker. He seamlessly integrated into the team, rapidly gaining recognition throughout Europe.

Hernandez subsequently had stints with Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, and Sevilla. His European career concluded in 2019 when he made the decision to join LA Galaxy and embark on his MLS journey.

With the Californian squad, Hernandez played 83 games, scoring 39 goals and registering seven assists. However, he has now said goodbye to the MLS squad after four seasons played with them.

On Instagram, Hernandez announced his departure from the Los Angeles Galaxy. “Life becomes exciting when you allow yourself to change and evolve to new challenges,” Chicharito wrote. “Thanks to everyone who was involved in my journey these 4 years. Thank you for everything, LA Galaxy.”

Chicharito’s next move remains uncertain. He was recently revealed as an owner of a team in the Kings League Americas, sparking speculation that he might consider retirement to dedicate more effort to this new venture.

Will Chicharito Hernandez retire soon?

As previously mentioned, Chicharito’s next steps remain uncertain. The striker faced a significant setback with a torn ACL in his right knee over the summer, leading to speculation that this injury might potentially mark the end of his career.

The 35-year-old striker has not made an official retirement announcement. While some fans speculate that he might return to Chivas to conclude his career where it all began, individuals close to him suggest that he’s not inclined to go back to Mexico.