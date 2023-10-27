It has been a big climb for Mexican prodigy Santiago Giménez, at 22 he is improving every day at Feyenoord, after coming up and playing 88 games at Cruz Azul in Liga MX. Giménez is in his second season at Feyenoord, but all signs point to a major transfer sooner rather than later.



In only one full season, Giménez is at 38 goals in 56 games for the club in all competitions. Now amid interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham, Feyenoord has an asking price.



Santiago Giménez is the son of footballer Christian Giménez, who also played with Cruz Azul. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Giménez moved to Mexico at the age of three with his father after he was transferred to Primera División side Veracruz.



How much is Santiago Giménez worth in the transfer market?



According to 90Min, Santiago Giménez’s asking price placed by Feyenoord is $105 million, the Mexican international has a contract with the club until June of 2027 so Feyenoord can sit pretty in hopes a club matches their asking price.



Real Madrid have been watching the player and hopes to add him to an attack that could feature Palmeiras teenager Endrick and finally land Kylian Mbappe next season.



Tottenham is looking for their next big star following the departure of Harry Kane and Santiago Giménez could be a long-term solution for a club still searching to be something more than a top four finish team.