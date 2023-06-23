Hector Herrera knows a thing or two about ElTri. Herrera played 104 times and scored 10 goals for Mexico. The Houston Dynamo star did not hold back after Mexico’s recent defeats to the United States and not even being a finalist in the Concacaf Nations League.

Herrera spoke to Fox Sports in Mexico and stated, “We don’t have a global hierarchy like other countries. We believe that we are a great team, that we can compete with anyone, but the truth is that we haven’t shown it that much”.

Mexico is suffering from a lack of top players playing in Europe and a windmill of coaches, as Diego Cocca was fired after only seven games in charge. Herrera also spoke about why he hasn’t been called up to the national team either.

Hector Herrera on MLS and Mexico

“I have not retired from the national team, and I don’t know what I did to them, they forget what we gave to the national team. We came to MLS, and it seems that we don’t exist,” Herrera commented angrily.

Mexico has a long history of ignoring players who play in MLS with some exceptions like Jorge Campos and Carlos Vela. Mexico officials view MLS as an inferior league, but it is one of the few places that has more than a handful of Mexican players playing internationally.

When asked if he would go see the team at the Gold Cup Herrera stated, “I don’t know if I’m going to go see them. I wish my former teammates a lot of success, I will always want the best for the national team because I am Mexican, I grew up watching the national team, I grew up dreaming of playing with the national team, I did it for a long time.”