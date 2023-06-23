The 2023 Gold Cup will be a huge challenge for Mexico. After a disappointing Nations League, El Tri needs to have an amazing tournament this summer, so here is the schedule and roster for them for the upcoming competion.

Mexico has faced challenges in the past year. El Tri was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which resulted in Gerardo Martino’s dismissal. Diego Cocca was subsequently hired to take over the job, but following a disappointing performance in the 2023 Nations League, he was fired after just four months.

Now, Mexico’s national soccer team is set to face the 2023 Gold Cup. The squad must win the tournament to avoid any more problems with their fans, who are very mad with the latest results.

Mexico national soccer team’s schedule in the Gold Cup 2023

Mexico is part of Group B of the Gold Cup 2023. Honduras, Haiti, and Qatar (nation invited), will compete against El Tri for a spot in the next round.

Mexico vs Honduras | Sunday, June 25, 2023 | 8:00 PM ET | NRG Stadium

Haiti vs Mexico | Thursday, June 29, 2023 | 10:00 PM ET | University of Phoenix Stadium

Mexico vs Qatar | Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 9:00 PM ET | Levi’s Stadium

Mexico national team’s roster for the Gold Cup 2023

Prior to being fired, Diego Cocca submitted the list of the 23 players that would face the Gold Cup. Now that Jaime Lozano is the coach, he will have to use these players to compete for the title.