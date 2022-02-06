There is a great possibility that the soccer world could see Christian Eriksen wear the Denmark jersey once again, and not just at any tournament. Here, find out how.

Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen could receive permission from FIFA if Denmark decide to include him in their final 23-men squad for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November. FIFA rules state that screening must be done to diagnose heart problems or risk factors that can lead to unexpected cardiac failure during a match.

All World Cup participants will have to submit a document to the international governing body stating that their players have undergone medical tests. "When it comes to FIFA tournaments, all players must have a cardiological examination to make sure they are fully aware of anything that may affect their health. The final decision on the performance is made by the player and the relevant federation," a FIFA spokesman has said.

The Dane, who turns 30 on February 14, stated in a previous interview that he wants to play at Qatar 2022, and it is what has led him to make a sensational comeback to the Premier League with Brentford during the winter transfer window. Interestingly, the player had passed all medical exams prior to putting pen to paper with the Bees, suggesting that he indeed is in good health at the moment.

Brentford's most popular signing has high 2022 World Cup ambitions

"I have always wanted to play. It's my ambition, my desire. It's another matter of whether or not I will be chosen. I'm confident I will be able to return because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm in great shape again. My ambition has always been to play in the World Cup, but it's still a long way off, so I will just keep playing football and proving that I'm back on track.

"I want to return to the national team and play at Parken once again, proving that what happened was a one-time occurrence that will not occur again. I want to show that I have progressed and that I'm capable of returning to the national team", said the playmaker in early January once he was released from Serie A side Inter as a result of the country's strict implanted cardioverter defibrillator rules.

Meanwhile, for the Premier League side Brentford, the Christian Eriksen influence is in full swing, with extraordinary demand for jerseys since the Danish star joined. Given that he could easily be seen as the club's most high-profile player, his acquisition has sparked huge interest and jersey sales all around the world.