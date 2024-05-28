Carlo Ancelotti has been a remarkable manager for Real Madrid, and now he's on the verge of winning another UEFA Champions League title with the Spanish club.

How many Champions League titles does Carlo Ancelotti have and against whom?

In the history of soccer, Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the most dominant coaches. The Italian manager is trying to win another title with Real Madrid, but what have been all his victories in the UEFA Champions League, and against whom?

For many soccer fans, Carlo Ancelotti was a remarkable midfielder during his playing days. However, his career became even more impressive when he transitioned to coaching, achieving greater success from the bench than on the field.

Ancelotti retired from soccer in 1992 and immediately began his coaching career as an assistant manager for the Italian national team. Now, he could win his 29th club title, with Real Madrid seeking their 15th UEFA Champions League victory.

How many Champions League titles has Carlo Ancelotti won?

Carlo Ancelotti is eager to add one more UEFA Champions League trophy to his already impressive cabinet. He’s just one victory away from his objective, with only Borussia Dortmund standing in his way.

Before the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti has won four titles in this prestigious tournament. Two of them came while coaching AC Milan, and the other two with Real Madrid.

Which teams did Carlo Ancelotti’s sides defeat to win his Champions League titles?

As mentioned earlier, Carlo Ancelotti has won four titles: two with AC Milan and other two with Real Madrid. He has proven to be a remarkable coach, defeating great clubs in each one of those finals.

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has defeated three teams in the four finals he has won. With AC Milan, the coach got the victories against Juventus and Liverpool, while with Real Madrid he did it against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool once again.

In which years and teams did Carlo Ancelotti win the Champions League?

Carlo Ancelotti has coached in five UEFA Champions League finals. He made his debut in the 2002-2003 season, defeating Juventus on penalties. He then lost in the 2004-2005 campaign against Liverpool but took revenge against the English club in the 2006-2007 season.

With Real Madrid, the Italian manager won the 2013-2014 season against Atletico Madrid. In his second stint with the Merengues, Ancelotti led the club to the final in the 2021-2022 campaign, defeating Liverpool for the team’s 14th Champions League title.