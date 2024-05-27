The Champions League trophy is one of the most iconic in soccer worldwide. We invite you to learn more about him with these interesting facts in this article for true European soccer fans.

What are the dimensions of the Champions League trophy?

The Champions League trophy is bestowed upon teams achieving the remarkable feat of winning it five times or securing victory three times consecutively. This prestigious accolade measures 73.5 cm (approximately 29 inches) in height and boasts a weight of 7.5 kg (equivalent to around 16.5 pounds).

Cristiano Ronaldo with the trophy in Real Madrid – IMAGO / ANP

What materials is the Champions League trophy made of and how is it designed?

Being the trophy of one of the most important sports tournaments worldwide, the material from which it is made could not help but be a precious metal. And indeed, it is made of silver.

How is the Champions League trophy manufactured?

The trophy was designed by the Swiss jeweler Jürg Stadelmann and in its original version it was presented to Real Madrid in 1966 after having won its sixth title in the competition, with new versions of the trophy being made later for reasons that we will explain later.

FC Bayern Munich champions – IMAGO / Camera 4

What is the history of the Champions League trophy?

As previously mentioned, the original version of the trophy was presented to Real Madrid in 1966 to commemorate their sixth title in the competition. Merely seven years later, a new version was bestowed upon Ajax following their triumph in three consecutive editions.

Paolo Maldini lifts the trophy up – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Just three years subsequent to Ajax’s victory, Bayern Munich earned permanent possession of the trophy for achieving the same feat. The next recipient, AC Milan in 1994, secured the award by clinching the title for the fifth time. Subsequently, Liverpool received the trophy in 2005 after their fifth conquest.

However, beginning in 2009, it was decided that champions would be awarded a replica of the trophy, allowing them to retain the original at their headquarters.

Fun facts about the Champions League trophy

In many languages, the trophy is known as “Big ears”: French (“La Coupe aux grandes oreilles”), Italian (“La Coppa dalle grandi orecchie”), Spanish (“La orejona”), Russian (“Ushastiy”), Vietnamese (“Cúp tai voi”) and Chinese (“大耳朵杯”).

Liverpool players celebrate their after winning the 2004-2005 UEFA Champions League – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to the old rule, to win the trophy, you had to win five editions or 3 consecutively. Since 2009, the season in which the regulations were changed, to date, only two teams could have won the trophy: Barcelona (in 2015 it reached 5) and Real Madrid, for having won the finals in 2016, 2017, 2018.