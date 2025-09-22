How many goalkeepers have won the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or has long been the crown jewel of individual honors, shining brightest on attacking flair and goalscoring brilliance. Yet in a sport where defense often makes the difference, the goalkeeper tells a quieter story.

From diving saves to last-second heroics, they have shaped history with moments that define tournaments and championships. Still, their path to global recognition has rarely been as golden as the forwards and midfield maestros they protect.

This raises a question that lingers in soccer’s narrative: how often has the ultimate prize of the game fallen into the gloves of a goalkeeper? The answer is as rare as it is fascinating, offering a glimpse into how the sport values its last line of defense.

Has any goalkeeper won the Ballon d’Or?

In the long history of the Ballon d’Or, only one goalkeeper has ever lifted the trophy. That moment came in 1963, when Soviet legend Lev Yashin, nicknamed the “Black Spider,” was crowned the best soccer player in the world.

Lev Yashin with the Ballon d’Or in 1963. (Source: Britannica)

Representing Dynamo Moscow, he stood out for his fearless reflexes, acrobatic saves and commanding presence between the posts — qualities that changed the way goalkeeping was perceived.

His triumph remains unique. While other goalkeepers like Oliver Kahn, Gianluigi Buffon and Manuel Neuer have come close, none managed to surpass attacking stars in the final vote. The Ballon d’Or has historically favored goal scorers and creative midfielders, leaving keepers at a disadvantage despite their decisive impact on matches.

The rarity of Yashin’s victory highlights both his individual brilliance and the structural bias in football’s most prestigious award. To this day, he stands as the only goalkeeper immortalized in Ballon d’Or history, a testament to his unmatched influence on the game.

Why do goalkeepers struggle to win the Ballon d’Or?

Forwards and attacking midfielders dominate the Ballon d’Or largely because the award is shaped by visibility. Goals, assists and attacking flair are easier to measure, celebrate and vote for, compared to the subtle contributions of goalkeepers.

A goalkeeper’s brilliance is often remembered in isolated moments — a crucial save, a penalty stop or a daring claim in the box. But over a season, those interventions are harder to quantify than the statistical weight of scoring 30 goals. This imbalance naturally tilts voters toward attacking players.

In recognition of this gap, France Football introduced the Yashin Trophy in 2019, an award dedicated exclusively to goalkeepers. While it gives shot-stoppers overdue spotlight, it also underlines how unlikely it is for them to win the main Ballon d’Or.

The structural bias does not erase the possibility of another goalkeeper joining Lev Yashin. But it does suggest that it will take a truly exceptional season — one where a keeper’s performances define both club and international triumphs — to break the cycle.