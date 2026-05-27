How many titles do Crystal Palace have?

Crystal Palace spent decades chasing major silverware before one of the most dramatic rises in club history changed everything. From Wembley heartbreak to European nights, the Eagles’ trophy story has taken a remarkable turn.

For much of their 120-year history, Crystal Palace were known more for dramatic cup runs and loyal support than for major trophies. That changed in 2025, when the South London club finally captured its first major title in the FA Cup final.

The FA Cup triumph transformed the perception of the club almost overnight. After decades of near-misses — including FA Cup final losses in 1990 and 2016 — the Eagles finally ended one of the longest trophy droughts.

Now, with another European final putting the club in the international spotlight, many fans are asking the same question: how many titles have Oliver Glasner’s squad actually won throughout their history?

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How many trophies have Crystal Palace won in their history?

Crystal Palace have won two major trophies in their history: the 2025 FA Cup and the 2025 FA Community Shield. The Eagles finally ended their long wait for silverware during a historic run under Oliver Glasner.

Marc Guehi and Joel Ward of Crystal Palace lift the FA Cup trophy (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

For decades, they were considered one of the biggest English clubs never to win a major trophy. That changed in May 2025, when they shocked Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

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Only a few months later, Crystal Palace added another trophy by defeating Liverpool on penalties in the 2025 FA Community Shield after a dramatic 2-2 draw. The victory gave Palace their first-ever Community Shield title.

Beyond those major honors, they have also won lower-division titles and promotion playoffs throughout their history. However, the club’s modern identity was transformed by the back-to-back Wembley triumphs in 2025.

What was Crystal Palace’s first major title?

Crystal Palace’s first major title was the 2025 FA Cup. They defeated Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the first major trophy in the club’s history.

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The final instantly became the most iconic match in Crystal Palace history. Eberechi Eze scored the decisive goal in the first half, while Dean Henderson preserved the lead with several crucial saves, including a penalty stop.

Marc Guehi and Joel Ward of Crystal Palace celebrate with the FA Cup trophy (Source: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The triumph carried extra emotional weight because they had previously lost FA Cup finals in 1990 and 2016, both against Manchester United. Supporters waited more than a century to finally see the club lift a major trophy at Wembley.

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Oliver Glasner also made history with the victory, becoming the first Austrian manager to win the FA Cup. The result qualified them for European competition for the first time ever and permanently changed the club’s reputation.

What trophies have Crystal Palace won under Oliver Glasner?

Crystal Palace have won the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield under Oliver Glasner. The Austrian manager guided the club through the most successful stretch in its history.

His breakthrough moment came in the 2025 FA Cup final against Manchester City. They entered the match as clear underdogs but produced a disciplined defensive performance and held on for a famous 1-0 victory.

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Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, acknowledges the crowd following the FA Cup trophy parade (Source: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

A few months later, they followed that success with another Wembley triumph by beating Liverpool in the 2025 Community Shield. After a 2-2 draw in regulation, they won the penalty shootout 3-2 behind more heroics from Dean Henderson.

Under Glasner, Crystal Palace also:

Reached their first European final

Qualified for European competition for the first time

Set a club-record Premier League points total

Became one of England’s biggest surprise success stories

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What finals have Crystal Palace played in?

Crystal Palace have played in multiple major finals, including three FA Cup finals, the FA Community Shield and a UEFA Conference League final. Most of the club’s biggest matches have taken place at Wembley Stadium.

The most important finals in Palace history include:

1990 FA Cup Final vs. Manchester United

2016 FA Cup Final vs. Manchester United

2025 FA Cup Final vs. Manchester City

2025 FA Community Shield vs. Liverpool

2026 UEFA Conference League Final vs. Rayo Vallecano

What was Crystal Palace’s most historic season?

Crystal Palace’s most historic season was the 2024-25 campaign. They won the FA Cup, qualified for Europe for the first time and completely changed the trajectory of the club under Oliver Glasner.

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The defining moment came in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. They entered Wembley as underdogs but delivered one of the biggest surprises of the English football season to claim their first major trophy.

The season also established Palace as one of the most admired teams in England. Their aggressive pressing style, disciplined defending and efficient counterattacks made Glasner’s squad one of the Premier League’s toughest opponents.