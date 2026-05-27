Trent Grisham and the NY Yankees’ lineup put on historic franchise record against Royals

Trent Grisham secured his place in the history books as a member of the New York Yankees squad that just shattered a legendary 125-year-old franchise milestone.

Following an offensive explosion against the Kansas City Royals in a 15-1 blowout victory at Kauffman Stadium, Trent Grisham and the rest of the New York Yankees‘ lineup accomplished a historic feat not seen in the franchise’s storied 125-year history.

According to SNY, the Yankees set a new franchise milestone by having all nine starting hitters record at least two hits in a single game, marking the first time the Bronx Bombers have ever achieved the feat.

Let’s break down the individual performances from Tuesday’s historic night in Kansas City:

Hitter AB H T. Grisham CF 7 3 A. Judge RF 3 2 C. Bellinger LF 5 2 P. Goldschmidt 1B 6 2 B. Rice DH 5 3 A. Rosario 3B 6 4 J. Chisholm Jr. 2B 5 2 A. Volpe SS 6 3 A. Wells C 6 3 TEAM TOTALS 49 24

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T-RENT.



Trent Grisham blasts his 7th homer of the year and the Yankees are up by TEN!#Yankees pic.twitter.com/ipnHVfdOni — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) May 27, 2026

Alongside the main starters, Jose Caballero logged one at-bat but came up empty, making him the only Yankee on the night not to join the hit parade. Beyond Grisham’s massive night, Amed Rosario was another major catalyst against the Royals, proving once again that Kauffman Stadium tends to bring out the absolute best in his bat.

A closer look at Grisham’s performance so far this season

In addition to his stellar performance on Tuesday night, Grisham has developed into a reliable option for a Yankees squad currently riding a strong 33-22 regular-season record.

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Serving as a frequent contributor with 174 at-bats under his belt this season, Grisham has slugged seven home runs, driven in 29 RBIs, and swiped two bases. While his .201 batting average leaves room for improvement, manager Aaron Boone clearly values his timely power as the club keeps its focus locked on securing a postseason berth.

Those slugging metrics have allowed Grisham to step up as a vital complementary piece in the batting order. While superstar Aaron Judge continues to carry the heavy lifting, Grisham’s ability to provide depth in the temporary absence of the injured Giancarlo Stanton gives the Yankees the exact type of offensive insurance they need.