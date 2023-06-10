After trying for so long, Manchester City have finally won their first ever UEFA Champions League title. This is what they’ve been looking for all these years, especially from the moment they hired Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard was responsible not only to bring titles to the Etihad Stadium, but also of bringing his trademark tiki-taka style of play to succeed. The club was patient, because it knew that sooner or later, Pep’s way would lead them to the ultimate glory.

It wasn’t easy, the Sky Blues suffered many frustrations on their way to the top, but eventually, they got where they wanted. It took a lot of money, but in the end, every single penny invested paid off.

How much Manchester City spent under Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was hired by Manchester City in July 2016. Since then, they have spent €1.24 billion in signings. Of course, they also cashed in for the departure of certain players, but the Citizens have invested heavily to achieve their goal of becoming European champions.

The likes of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and others cost millions, but they were certainly worth it. City’s deep pockets may be a reason behind this season’s treble, but it would be unfair to reduce their success to money. If not, look at PSG or Chelsea this season.

Guardiola deserves credit for building such a competitive team all these years, and especially for crafting an unstoppable team that won the Champions League in great fashion, without losing a single game.