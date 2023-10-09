How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina play against Paraguay in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Argentina vs Paraguay online free in the US on Fubo]

Following a promising start with two impressive victories, one against Ecuador at home and the other against Bolivia in La Paz, the Argentine team is poised to build on their success and solidify their position in the standings. Their ultimate objective is to defend the title they clinched in 2022.

Their next opponents are Paraguay, a team that has grappled with a prolonged crisis for several years, frequently falling short of World Cup qualification. A recent defeat to Venezuela and a draw against Peru have left the Paraguayans in a precarious situation, and they urgently require points to sustain their aspiration of returning to the World Cup.

When will Argentina vs Paraguay be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Argentina and Paraguay will be played this Thursday, October 12 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs Paraguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Argentina vs Paraguay

This Matchday 3 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Argentina and Paraguay will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.