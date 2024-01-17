How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on January 18, 2024: TV Channels and streaming options in your country

The 2023-24 Copa del Rey round of 16 will bring us a must-watch derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid on Thursday, January 18. Apart from the rivalry, this game will be attractive considering their recent meeting in the Spanish Supercup.

Last week, these teams put on a show as Carlo Ancelotti’s side beat Diego Simeone‘s men in an eight-goal thriller that was decided on extra time. Therefore, all eyes will be on the upcoming match at the Civitas Metropolitano.

Simeone may have said that this won’t be a rematch because the winner won’t go through a final like it happened a week ago, but his team will certainly want to redeem itself after that loss in Saudi Arabia. Because, in fact, Real Madrid went on to win the trophy in the final against Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Australia: 7:30 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Canada: 3:30 (EDT)

Croatia: 9:30 PM

Denmark: 9:30 PM

Egypt: 10:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

India: 2 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 8:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Jamaica: 3:30 PM

Kenya: 11:30 PM

Malaysia: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Morocco: 9:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

New Zealand: 9:30 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Norway: 9:30 PM

Philippines: 4:30 AM (Friday)

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Singapore: 4:30 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 10:30 PM

Spain: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

UAE: 12:30 AM (Friday)

UK: 8:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport LIVE

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: StarTimes

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: FanCode

International: Shahid

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: RUSH

Kenya: StarTimes

Mexico: Sky

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes

Norway: VG+

Poland: TVP Sport

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

South Africa: StarTimes

Spain: TVE

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: DAZN

United States: ESPN+