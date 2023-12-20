How to watch Barcelona vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barcelona may be in the middle of the season, but that won’t prevent them from traveling to Dallas, Texas to play Club America in a club friendly at Cotton Bowl. Curiously, this game comes just a day after the Spanish giants beat Almeria 3-2 in LaLiga.

[Watch Barcelona vs Club America online free on Fubo]

The Cules agreed to play this match many weeks ago, but since they practically have no time to rest, Xavi Hernandez is expected to field an alternative team with those who got less playing time lately.

The friendly will certainly be more meaningful for Las Aguilas, since facing a club like Barcelona represents a huge opportunity in sporting, financial, and marketing terms. Besides, America head into this game in high spirits after claiming the Liga MX title by beating Tigres 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate) in the 2023 Apertura final.

When will Barcelona vs Club America be played?

The friendly between Barcelona and Club America will take place on Thursday, December 21, at Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

Barcelona vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Club America in the US

The game between Barcelona and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other option: TUDN.