How to watch Benfica vs Boavista live on January 19, 2024: TV Channels and streaming options in your country

The Primeira Liga continues with its 2023-24 season. In Matchday 18, Benfica receives the visit of Boavista, and here’s all the information you need to follow this exciting game in your country.

Benfica arrives to this game after a tough start of the year. In their first match in 2024, they were defeated by Arouca at home with a 3-0 score, losing very important points for their cause.

As for Boavista, they haven’t had a great season. The team currently occupies the 9th place with five victories, the same number of draws, and seven defeats. Therefore, securing points when leaving Benfica’s stadium would be crucial to staying clear of relegation spots.

Benfica vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:15 PM

Australia: 7:15 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 2:15 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 9:15 PM

Brazil: 5:15 PM

Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9:15 PM

Denmark: 9:15 PM

Egypt: 10:15 PM

France: 9:15 PM

Germany: 9:15 PM

Ghana: 8:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 4:15 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8:15 PM

Israel: 10:15 PM

Italy: 9:15 PM

Jamaica: 3:15 PM

Kenya: 11:15 PM

Malaysia: 4:15 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 2:15 PM

Morocco: 9:15 PM

Netherlands: 9:15 PM

New Zealand: 9:15 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 9:15 PM

Norway: 9:15 PM

Philippines: 4:15 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 9:15 PM

Portugal: 8:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:15 PM

Serbia: 9:15 PM

Singapore: 4:15 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 10:15 PM

Spain: 9:15 PM

Sweden: 9:15 PM

Switzerland: 9:15 PM

UAE: 12:15 AM (Saturday)

UK: 8:15 PM

United States: 3:15 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Benfica vs Boavista in your Country

* Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+, DirecTV GO

France: BeIN SPORTS CONNECT, Benfica TV INT., Free, beIN Sports MAX 10

Germany: DAZN Germany

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

International: GOLTV Play, Shahid, Triller TV+

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Benfica TV

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Switzerland: Benfica TV INT.DAZN Switzerland

United States: GolTV Espanol, GOLTV, Benfica TV INT.