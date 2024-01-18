Cristiano Ronaldo had a sensational 2023 in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend was the top scorer of the year worldwide with 54 goals surpassing big names such as Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi.

Though there were no titles to show for, the individual performances of CR7 were just amazing. However, the star was totally ignored in prestigious award ceremonies such as the Ballon d’Or or The Best.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo had another disappointment by not winning the award for Best Footballer of the Year in Asia. The distinction, for a seventh consecutive time, went to Son Heung-min of Tottenham.

In this scenario, the UEFA Euro 2024 seems to be the last opportunity for Cristiano if he wants to reappear in any of these ceremonies. Although the star of Al Nassr has said that it’s not something he cares about, a triumph with Portugal could bring him back into the spotlight.

Son Heung-min beats Cristiano Ronaldo as Best Footballer in Asia

Son Heung-min won the 2023 Best Footballer in Asia award with 22.9% of the votes. The second place went to Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich (19.5%), while Cristiano Ronaldo finished third with 17.06%.

The big question that many CR7 fans are asking is what more the star has to do to receive some recognition. Despite being 38 years old, the Portuguese has been dominant as the world’s top goal scorer in 2023.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 872 goals in his professional career. Even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese star has confirmed he wants to reach a 1000 goals.

In January, Ronaldo’s moment stopped because of the winter break in the Saudi Pro League. By the way, there’s a big friendly match on the horizon against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. The date will be February 1.