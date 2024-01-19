How to watch Bolivia U23 vs Venezuela U23 on January 20, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bolivia U23 and Venezuela U23 will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Bolivia U23 vs Venezuela U23 online for FREE live on Fubo]

The Pre-Olympic tournament kicks off for the two teams considered least likely to secure the top two positions in the group. Brazil are undoubtedly the front-runners for the first place, leaving Colombia and Ecuador as the expected contenders for the second spot. This makes the upcoming game crucial.

In reality, whichever of the two teams, Venezuelans or Bolivians, aspires to challenge for that hypothetical second place against the Colombians or Ecuadorians, must do so with a victory. The match between Venezuela and Bolivia promises to be a spectacle with much at stake.

When will Bolivia U23 vs Venezuela U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament between Bolivia U23 and Venezuela U23 will be played this Saturday, January 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia U23 vs Venezuela U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia U23 vs Venezuela U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game between Bolivia U23 and Venezuela U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, ViX, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App.