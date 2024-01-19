How to watch Ecuador U23 vs Colombia U23 on January 20, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ecuador U23 will play against Colombia U23 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Pre-Olympic tournament for the South American teams will commence, and with only 2 places up for grabs among 10 teams, the anticipation for this tournament and each of the 4 Matchdays in the group stage is immense. In this context, every point becomes crucial, and a defeat would significantly complicate the situation for all teams involved.

This is why both Colombians and Ecuadorians are eager to kick off with a victory, and this match promises to be of intense competition. With Brazil being the favorites to win the group, it is highly likely that these two national teams will contend for the second spot, making this encounter almost feel like an early final.

When will Ecuador U23 vs Colombia U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament between Ecuador U23 and Colombia U23 will be played this Saturday, January 20 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador U23 vs Colombia U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador U23 vs Colombia U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game between Ecuador U23 and Colombia U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX.