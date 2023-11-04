How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas and Cruz Azul meet in the 2023 Liga MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. Chivas just want to keep their good spot on the table to get to the playoffs, they won a recent game in what was their third win in the last five games. On the other hand, Cruz Azul could miss the playoffs this season, they are in the 15th spot of the standings.

[Watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul online free in the US on Fubo]

Chivas won a recent game against Queretaro 2-1 which was perfect to put behind the humiliating 0-4 loss against Tigres UANL. So far they are in the 4th spot of the standings, it is highly probable that they will reach the playoffs.

Cruz Azul are sunk in the table, but they have a small 2-game winning streak after winning against Leon 1-0 and against FC Juarez 2-0. In the last five games they won three games and lost only two.

When will Chivas vs Cruz Azul be played?

Chivas and Cruz Azul play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, November 4 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. Chivas are in a good position, with a recent victory they are favorites to win this game, but Cruz Azul could win as they also have a couple of victories that lifted their spirits.

Chivas vs Cruz Azul: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Chivas and Cruz Azul at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Saturday, November 4, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC.