How to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas will face off against Mazatlan in what will be the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Mazatlan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Matchday 11 is fast approaching, and Chivas have a golden opportunity before them. With 14 points, they currently sit within the Requalification zone, just one point away from the top 6 positions that secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the Apertura tournament.

A victory in their upcoming match could potentially propel them into the top 6, at least until all the results for Matchday 11 and the 10th round are finalized. Moreover, their chances of securing all 3 points appear favorable, as their opponents will be Mazatlan, a team that languishes near the bottom and is one of the weakest in the tournament.

When will Chivas vs Mazatlan be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Chivas and Mazatlan will be played this Tuesday, September 26 at 9:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Chivas and Mazatlan will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo.