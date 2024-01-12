How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas starts its journey through the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX with a very attractive match against Santos Laguna. Here’s all the information you need to follow this game in the United States.

Chivas is going through a huge rebuild. Fernando Gago has arrived at Guadalajara to be the team’s coach, and they are still waiting for Chicharito Hernandez to join their cause for this semester.

As for Santos Laguna, they are not regarded as contenders for this tournament. Last season, they were quickly defeated in the Play-in, but they want a fresh start and begin with a victory on the road.

When will Chivas vs Santos Laguna be played?

Chivas and Santos Laguna will play in Matchday 1 of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX on Saturday, January 13, at 8:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the US

The first match of the Clausura 2024 tournament for Chivas and Santos Laguna will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial).

Other options in the United States are UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, and Telemundo.