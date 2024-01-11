Alexis Vega wants to play with Lionel Messi. After a disappointing season with Chivas in Liga MX, the winger is practically out of Guadalajara, and his primary option is Inter Miami.

At the end of 2022, Vega was one of the biggest stars in Mexico as a key player for the national team in the World Cup at Qatar. However, in recent months, there has been a considerable drop in his performances.

Although Alexis Vega is under contract, Chivas have him training separately as he is not part of their plans for the upcoming season. Therefore, according to FIFA regulations, the player could use this argument to unilaterally terminate the agreement. He would be well within his rights to do so given the treatment he is receiving from the Mexican club.

Therefore, facing such a complicated situation, Vega is actively seeking a new team and his primary objective is to join the MLS. For Alexis, the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi would be a unique experience in his career.

Alexis Vega wants to play in the MLS

According to various reports in Mexico, Alexis Vega’s top choice is Inter Miami. If this doesn’t materialize, LAFC would be his second preference for signing in 2024.

In the case of Inter Miami, Vega has the advantage that the coach, Gerardo Martino, knows him perfectly well from their time with the Mexican national team in the 2022 World Cup. He was one of Tata’s most trusted men, and his winger position could complement Messi and Luis Suarez.

The information indicates that Alexis Vega has already turned down a significant offer from San Jose Earthquakes to keep the door open for playing in Miami or Los Angeles. Although there were talks of Cruz Azul as an option at one point, the reality is that everything is pointing towards the MLS.

A final scenario for Vega could be Europe, although it will be challenging for any team to show interest in him. In recent weeks, Galatasaray sounded like a possibility to sign him in the winter transfer window.