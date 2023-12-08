How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Club America and Atletico San Luis will face each other in the second leg of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX. Check here all the information you need to know to follow this game in the US.

[Watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

America had no problem defeating Atletico San Luis in the first leg. The Azulcremas won with a final 0-5 score, a huge advantage for them to return home and close their ticket to the final.

As for Atletico San Luis, they have a huge challenge up front. They need to score six goals at Estadio Azteca and not allow any against in order to leave America in the Semifinals and advance.

When will Club America vs Atletico San Luis be played?

Club America and Atletico San Luis will play for the second leg of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Saturday, December 9 at Estadio Azteca. The home team has a big advantage and will try to keep it to advance to the next stage.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis in the US

The second leg of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Club America and Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, December 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision and Univision NOW.