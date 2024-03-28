How to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 29, 2024

Club America aim to climb to the summit of the standings as they encounter Atletico San Luis, who strives to secure Requalification positions, on Matchday 13 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. For fans craving every exhilarating moment, comprehensive details regarding the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options for viewers in the United States are available.

Club America aim to reclaim the top spot in the Liga MX standings. Currently, they trail the sole leaders, Monterrey, by 3 points, as Monterrey has amassed 28 points compared to Club America’s 25. To keep pace with Monterrey, America must secure a victory.

In this fixture, they face a team that has experienced several fluctuations in form throughout the tournament. However, Atletico San Luis have garnered more disappointing performances than commendable ones. Despite this, with 13 points, they are only 3 points away from Requalification positions, indicating that it’s not too late for them to contend for a playoff berth.

When will the Club America vs Atletico San Luis game be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be played this Friday, March 29 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial).