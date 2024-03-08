How to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 9, 2024

Following their impressive win over Chivas in the Concacaf Champions League, Club America is set to play Tigres UANL on Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Make sure to gather all the essential details for this match, such as its date, kick-off time, and the various ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Club America have experienced an exceptional week, with everything working out in their favor. Their success began with an astounding 5-1 win over Atlas, keeping them just one-point shy of the Clausura tournament leaders, and continued with a 3-0 triumph over Chivas in the Concacaf Champions League.

Eager to continue this remarkable streak, they face a formidable opponent next. Their rivals, Tigres UANL, led by the prominent Gignac, are among the top contenders. Following a 0-0 draw with Orlando City SC in the Concachampions, they are looking to bounce back and secure a win.

When will the Club America vs Tigres UANL game be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Club America and Tigres UANL will be played this Saturday, March 9 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Club America vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Club America vs Tigres UANL

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.