How to watch Chivas vs Leon for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 9, 2024

Chivas aim to bounce back from their setback in the Concacaf Champions League as they welcome Leon for Matchday 11 of Liga MX Clausura 2024. Ensure you have all the vital information for this match, including its date, kick-off time, and options for viewing or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Leon for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Chivas Guadalajara have faced a challenging week, suffering two consecutive 3-0 defeats. Initially, they were bested by Cruz Azul in Matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024 season in Liga MX, followed by a loss to Club America in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League‘s round of 16.

It’s essential for them to put these setbacks behind and focus on enhancing their performance. They have an opportunity for redemption against their next opponent, Leon, a team that has struggled in the tournament yet is competing for the Requalification spots, indicating they are a formidable adversary.

When will the Chivas vs Leon game be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Chivas and Leon will be played this Saturday, March 9 at 6:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:05 PM

CT: 5:05 PM

MT: 4:05 PM

PT: 3:05 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Leon

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Chivas and Leon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo.