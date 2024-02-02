How to watch Costa Rica U17 Women vs Mexico U17 Women for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 3, 2024

Costa Rica U17 Women will play against Mexico U17 Women in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The second Matchday will take place, featuring a clash between two teams whose initial games unfolded in contrasting ways. The Costa Rican side faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against Haiti, a result that undeniably places them in a precarious position regarding qualification. They now bear the obligation of avoiding any further point losses.

Fully aware of the challenging task ahead, the Costa Rican team faces formidable opponents in Mexico, considered one of the favorites to reach the final of the competition. Mexicans commenced their journey with an anticipated 3-0 triumph against El Salvador and now aim to solidify their position as leaders in the group.

When will Costa Rica U17 Women vs Mexico U17 Women be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Costa Rica U17 Women and Mexico U17 Women will be played this Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Costa Rica U17 Women vs Mexico U17 Women: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Costa Rica U17 Women vs Mexico U17 Women

This Matchday 2 of the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship between Costa Rica U17 Women and Mexico U17 Women will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports Plus.